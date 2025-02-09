Colombia's Environment Minister Resigns Amid Controversy
Colombia's Environment Minister Susana Muhamad informed President Gustavo Petro of her resignation, citing opposition to Armando Benedetti's cabinet appointment due to allegations against him. Muhamad, who will remain as the president of the UN COP16, discussed her reasons at a recent ministers' meeting.
Colombia's Environment Minister, Susana Muhamad, has announced her resignation, stating that she has already informed President Gustavo Petro. The timing of her departure remains uncertain as the president reviews her decision.
Muhamad will continue her responsibilities as the president of the United Nations COP16 on biodiversity, an important summit that saw the participation of 200 nations last year. She explained her resignation during a meeting of ministers, underlining her disagreement with the appointment of Armando Benedetti to President Petro's cabinet, amid accusations of violence against women and influence peddling.
In response to the accusations, Benedetti has dismissed the claims, labeling them as fabricated stories.
