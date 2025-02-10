Europe Ready to Counter U.S. Tariff Threats Instantly

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Europe is prepared to counteract any tariffs imposed by the United States with immediate action. Speaking in a pre-election debate against his conservative rival, Friedrich Merz, Scholz emphasized the European Union's readiness to react within an hour if needed underlining the importance of robust trade defenses.

The issue of tariffs has been a recurring theme, with President Donald Trump frequently accusing major trading partners of capitalizing on American economic success. The potential economic conflict has underscored the vital role of the European Commission in guiding trade policies for the EU.

The looming election, scheduled for February 23, adds urgency to the preparations, as trade policy remains a critical point of the European governance strategy. The strategic list held by the EU underscores their preparedness in maintaining economic stability amidst international challenges.

