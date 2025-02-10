Left Menu

Europe Ready to Counter U.S. Tariff Threats Instantly

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated in a debate that the EU is prepared to respond swiftly to any U.S. tariffs. The EU holds a strategic list to counteract potential economic measures by President Trump. Trade policies remain an essential aspect of EU strategy coordinated by the European Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-02-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 02:18 IST
Europe Ready to Counter U.S. Tariff Threats Instantly
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Europe is prepared to counteract any tariffs imposed by the United States with immediate action. Speaking in a pre-election debate against his conservative rival, Friedrich Merz, Scholz emphasized the European Union's readiness to react within an hour if needed underlining the importance of robust trade defenses.

The issue of tariffs has been a recurring theme, with President Donald Trump frequently accusing major trading partners of capitalizing on American economic success. The potential economic conflict has underscored the vital role of the European Commission in guiding trade policies for the EU.

The looming election, scheduled for February 23, adds urgency to the preparations, as trade policy remains a critical point of the European governance strategy. The strategic list held by the EU underscores their preparedness in maintaining economic stability amidst international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
3
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
4
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025