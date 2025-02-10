German Leaders Clash Over Trump's Gaza Proposal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply criticized President Donald Trump's suggestion that the United States could take control of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it. Scholz labeled the proposal as a 'scandal' during a pre-election debate, emphasizing the legality and humanitarian issues surrounding population relocation.

Friedrich Merz, Scholz's main rival in the February election, also voiced concerns over Trump's rhetoric, although he cautioned that not every U.S. statement might be intended seriously. This reflects the broader unease in Europe regarding unpredictable policies from the Trump administration.

The debate covered a range of topics, from Germany's economy to foreign policy challenges. Both candidates stressed the importance of European unity in response to U.S. actions, with Scholz advocating for strong words and diplomacy while addressing controversial international proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)