Left Menu

German Leaders Clash Over Trump's Gaza Proposal

German Chancellor Scholz condemned Trump's proposal to take ownership of Gaza, calling it a 'scandal.' His electoral opponent, Friedrich Merz, expressed unease but urged caution against U.S. rhetoric. The debate highlighted differing views on Trump's policies, including gender recognition and European unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-02-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 03:44 IST
German Leaders Clash Over Trump's Gaza Proposal
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply criticized President Donald Trump's suggestion that the United States could take control of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it. Scholz labeled the proposal as a 'scandal' during a pre-election debate, emphasizing the legality and humanitarian issues surrounding population relocation.

Friedrich Merz, Scholz's main rival in the February election, also voiced concerns over Trump's rhetoric, although he cautioned that not every U.S. statement might be intended seriously. This reflects the broader unease in Europe regarding unpredictable policies from the Trump administration.

The debate covered a range of topics, from Germany's economy to foreign policy challenges. Both candidates stressed the importance of European unity in response to U.S. actions, with Scholz advocating for strong words and diplomacy while addressing controversial international proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025