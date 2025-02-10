Left Menu

Trump's Bold Proposition: The 51st State

President Donald Trump discussed the concept of annexing Canada as the 51st state in an interview. Despite being a controversial idea, Trump cited economic reasons, mentioning a trade deficit. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the conversations, highlighting Trump's interest in Canada's natural resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 03:55 IST
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

During a Super Bowl preshow interview, President Donald Trump renewed his proposal to annex Canada, making it the 51st state of the United States. He emphasized the substantial trade deficit with Canada as a driving factor, claiming it costs America $200 billion annually.

Trump's comments follow Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's acknowledgment of discussions surrounding this potential annexation, noting that Trump's interest is driven by Canada's rich natural resources. This idea, however, remains unpopular among Canadians, with many opposing the prospect.

Trump's remarks come amid ongoing trade negotiations and tariff threats against Canada and Mexico. Additionally, in line with his government cost-cutting goals, Trump defended Elon Musk's controversial efforts to streamline federal agencies by uncovering inefficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

