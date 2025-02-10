Political Shake-Up in Manipur: BJP's Next Moves

In a significant political development in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, prompting state BJP leaders to convene behind closed doors to discuss future actions. The resignation comes amid strained relations between Singh and some party legislators, alongside fresh controversies involving alleged leaked audio clips.

Security has been heightened in the state capital, affecting sensitive areas like Sanjenthong and Kangla Gate. Meanwhile, the Congress in Manipur welcomes Singh's resignation but vehemently opposes the potential imposition of President's Rule, emphasizing respect for the people's mandate.

The state's budget session was canceled following Singh's resignation. Anticipated discussions included a no-confidence motion against Singh. The BJP now hopes his departure will aid peace efforts between conflicting ethnic groups in the strife-torn state.

