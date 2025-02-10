Left Menu

Russia-U.S. Nuclear Talk Stalemate: The Five-Way Dilemma

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stated that the prospect for Russia-U.S. nuclear strategic stability discussions is unpromising. While the U.S. seeks to include China, Russia advocates for a five-nation dialogue involving the UK and France. Both leaders express a willingness to cut nuclear arms.

The prospects for Russia-U.S. talks on nuclear strategic stability remain bleak, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The discussions, crucial for global security, face hurdles as both nations propose different approaches to negotiations.

While the United States seeks three-way discussions involving China, Moscow prefers a broader, five-way arms control dialogue. The Russian government argues that including the United Kingdom and France is essential, as both are nuclear powers with significant arsenals.

Despite these disagreements, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have expressed their intentions to work towards reducing nuclear arsenals in hopes of setting a precedent for future arms control agreements.

