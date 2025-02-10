Russia-U.S. Nuclear Talk Stalemate: The Five-Way Dilemma

The prospects for Russia-U.S. talks on nuclear strategic stability remain bleak, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The discussions, crucial for global security, face hurdles as both nations propose different approaches to negotiations.

While the United States seeks three-way discussions involving China, Moscow prefers a broader, five-way arms control dialogue. The Russian government argues that including the United Kingdom and France is essential, as both are nuclear powers with significant arsenals.

Despite these disagreements, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have expressed their intentions to work towards reducing nuclear arsenals in hopes of setting a precedent for future arms control agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)