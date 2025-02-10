Britain Braces for Trump's Tariff Turmoil

The United Kingdom is closely monitoring recent developments after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. Speaking on Monday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman confirmed ongoing engagements with the Trump administration.

President Trump disclosed his intention to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports, marking another significant shift in his trade policy. While specifics of the tariffs remain undisclosed, British authorities are preparing for potential impacts on their economy.

Industry representatives like UK Steel have expressed serious concerns, labeling the proposed tariffs as a 'devastating blow' to the sector. With Britain exporting substantial amounts of steel to the U.S., the implications for this vital export market remain substantial.

