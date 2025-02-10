Brazil's Counterattack: Tech Tariffs Against U.S. Steel Duties

Brazil is gearing up to retaliate against the United States with tariffs targeting American tech companies. This move arises in response to President Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariff on steel imports, according to a report by Folha de S.Paulo on Monday.

The South American nation, one of the largest sources of steel imports for the U.S., is seeking to protect its economic interests as tensions between the two countries escalate.

These developments highlight the potential for a trade conflict, with significant implications for both nations' economies as they navigate these new challenges.

