Silent Protests and Vandalism Mar Kolkata's Fight for Justice in RG Kar Case

In a tense atmosphere in Kolkata, banners of the recently founded Progressive Health Association (PHA) were vandalized during a solemn rally addressing the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case. Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja expressed concern, questioning the motives behind the disruptions and whether politically motivated individuals were seeking to disturb peace.

Panja highlighted that the PHA held its inaugural state executive meeting on February 8 and aimed to raise awareness by placing banners in health facilities across West Bengal. However, during a demonstration at RG Kar Hospital, several banners were damaged. Panja demanded immediate action, urging authorities to review CCTV footage to identify the miscreants and vowing to press for a swift investigation with health officials.

Amidst ongoing rallies seeking justice for the crime, protesters, including doctors and citizen forums, stressed the need for accountability in Abhaya's murder. Demonstrations continued as junior and senior doctors marched silently, advocating for reforms in the healthcare system. In response, a court has sentenced the accused, Sanjay Roy, to life imprisonment, imposing a fine of Rs 50,000.

