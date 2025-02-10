Left Menu

Silent Protests and Vandalism Mar Kolkata's Fight for Justice in RG Kar Case

Tensions rise as banners from the Progressive Health Association are vandalized during a protest against the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case. TMC leader Shashi Panja demands answers, questioning the motives behind the disruptions. As demonstrators seek justice, fears grow over manipulated efforts to disturb the peace.

Updated: 10-02-2025 18:47 IST
West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense atmosphere in Kolkata, banners of the recently founded Progressive Health Association (PHA) were vandalized during a solemn rally addressing the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case. Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja expressed concern, questioning the motives behind the disruptions and whether politically motivated individuals were seeking to disturb peace.

Panja highlighted that the PHA held its inaugural state executive meeting on February 8 and aimed to raise awareness by placing banners in health facilities across West Bengal. However, during a demonstration at RG Kar Hospital, several banners were damaged. Panja demanded immediate action, urging authorities to review CCTV footage to identify the miscreants and vowing to press for a swift investigation with health officials.

Amidst ongoing rallies seeking justice for the crime, protesters, including doctors and citizen forums, stressed the need for accountability in Abhaya's murder. Demonstrations continued as junior and senior doctors marched silently, advocating for reforms in the healthcare system. In response, a court has sentenced the accused, Sanjay Roy, to life imprisonment, imposing a fine of Rs 50,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

