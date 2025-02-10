Political Upheaval: Klaus Iohannis Resigns Amidst Pressure
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation due to pressure from opposition groups after a court annulled a presidential election. His term was extended in December after a runoff was canceled. New elections are set for May. Following the announcement, clashes erupted in Bucharest.
In a surprising political development, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis declared his resignation on Monday. The announcement came after weeks of pressure from populist opposition groups, following the annulment of a presidential election by a top court.
Iohannis, who has served two five-year terms since 2014, will officially leave office on February 12. The crisis was triggered when the far-right candidate Calin Georgescu won the first round of the election amidst allegations of Russian interference.
New election dates have been set for May, with a potential runoff on May 18. The announcement has led to clashes in Bucharest, highlighting the political unrest in the country.
