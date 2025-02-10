Political Allegations: Arrest Raises Eyebrows in Punjab's Power Play

In a development stirring the political landscape, Rajiv Raja, closely linked to Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, faces arrest for purportedly attempting a Rs 30 lakh extortion from a prominent industrialist, confirmed local police on Monday.

The arrest has provoked sharp reactions from Bittu, who accuses Punjab's ruling AAP of indulging in 'vendetta politics' in retaliation for its defeat by the BJP in recent Delhi Assembly elections—an outcome marking BJP's return to power after 27 years.

Bittu challenged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging him to halt perceived political targeting and alleging Raja's detention is a strike against smaller political figures after his transition to BJP. Despite leaving the Youth Congress, Raja has remained unaffiliated politically post-2024.

