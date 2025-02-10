Left Menu

Leadership Crisis Unfolds in Manipur: BJP Awaits High Command's Decision

Manipur's political landscape faces a turning point as the BJP seeks a resolution to its leadership crisis. N Biren Singh's resignation as Chief Minister has set the stage for decisions from the party's high command. Meetings in Imphal underline the urgency for security and peace restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:26 IST
Manipur is witnessing a significant political shift after N Biren Singh resigned as Chief Minister, escalating the urgency for leadership resolution within the state's BJP. On Monday, minister Y Khemchand confirmed that party leaders were committed to adhering to whatever decision the BJP high command settles upon to address this crisis.

The developments unfolded swiftly following a series of closed-door meetings in Imphal, led by BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra. Patra's discussions included prominent figures like Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, education minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, and MLA Th Radheshyam, signaling the gravity of the situation.

Despite internal discontent and the demand for leadership changes, Khemchand expressed optimism for reconciliation and peace restoration, emphasizing the party's protocol to follow the high command's decisions. Meanwhile, enhanced security measures in sensitive areas underscore the heightened tensions in Manipur's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

