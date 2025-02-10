Prominent Leaders Rajeev Shukla and M Thambidurai Join Vice President's Panel

In a strategic move, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has expanded the Vice President's panel by adding two notable figures, Rajeev Shukla and M Thambidurai. Their inclusion aims to fortify the Chair's support as key discussions unfold.

The announcement came on Monday during an intense general discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26, signaling the importance of robust leadership.

With Shukla and Thambidurai joining the ranks, the Vice President's panel is set to navigate the legislative landscape with renewed vigor, ensuring effective execution and debate in the Upper House.

