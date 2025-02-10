Prominent Leaders Rajeev Shukla and M Thambidurai Join Vice President's Panel
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced the inclusion of Congress member Rajeev Shukla and M Thambidurai in the Vice President's panel. This decision aims to assist the Chair alongside existing members. The announcement was made during a discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Upper House.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has expanded the Vice President's panel by adding two notable figures, Rajeev Shukla and M Thambidurai. Their inclusion aims to fortify the Chair's support as key discussions unfold.
The announcement came on Monday during an intense general discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26, signaling the importance of robust leadership.
With Shukla and Thambidurai joining the ranks, the Vice President's panel is set to navigate the legislative landscape with renewed vigor, ensuring effective execution and debate in the Upper House.
(With inputs from agencies.)
