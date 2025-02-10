Left Menu

Trinidad and Tobago Seeks U.S. Support for Energy Security

Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister, Keith Rowley, plans to brief the Trump administration on the necessity of maintaining U.S. licenses for joint natural gas projects with Venezuela. These projects, run by Shell and BP, are crucial for regional energy security, requiring license extensions for initial output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:59 IST
Trinidad and Tobago Seeks U.S. Support for Energy Security

Trinidad and Tobago is set to brief the Trump administration, emphasizing the significance of preserving U.S. licenses for joint natural gas projects with Venezuela. These endeavors are vital for regional energy stability, according to Prime Minister Keith Rowley.

In recent years, Washington has issued two critical licenses for these projects, which involve companies such as Shell and BP. These agreements might require extension to ensure the commencement of output from the gas fields.

The bilateral collaboration is seen as pivotal for maintaining energy security in the region, highlighting the geopolitical implications of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025