Trinidad and Tobago Seeks U.S. Support for Energy Security
Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister, Keith Rowley, plans to brief the Trump administration on the necessity of maintaining U.S. licenses for joint natural gas projects with Venezuela. These projects, run by Shell and BP, are crucial for regional energy security, requiring license extensions for initial output.
Trinidad and Tobago is set to brief the Trump administration, emphasizing the significance of preserving U.S. licenses for joint natural gas projects with Venezuela. These endeavors are vital for regional energy stability, according to Prime Minister Keith Rowley.
In recent years, Washington has issued two critical licenses for these projects, which involve companies such as Shell and BP. These agreements might require extension to ensure the commencement of output from the gas fields.
The bilateral collaboration is seen as pivotal for maintaining energy security in the region, highlighting the geopolitical implications of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela.
