Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

The legislative body in Bihar is set to commence its crucial budget session on February 28, a period determined to last until the end of March, according to an announcement from the Parliamentary Affairs Department.

The session is scheduled to open with a traditional address delivered by the Governor to the bicameral legislature members, followed by the presentation of the economic survey. A significant highlight of the session will be the presentation of the final budget by Nitish Kumar's government, slated for March 3, coming ahead of potential assembly elections.

Spanning 20 days of legislative activity, half of the period is earmarked for intense budgetary debates. Additionally, two days are dedicated to a Motion of Thanks for the Governor's address, as stated in an official notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)