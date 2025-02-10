Left Menu

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

The budget session of Bihar's legislature will commence on February 28 and conclude by March 28. It begins with the Governor's address, followed by an economic survey tabling. Nitish Kumar’s government is set to present its final budget on March 3, preceding assembly elections later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:19 IST
The legislative body in Bihar is set to commence its crucial budget session on February 28, a period determined to last until the end of March, according to an announcement from the Parliamentary Affairs Department.

The session is scheduled to open with a traditional address delivered by the Governor to the bicameral legislature members, followed by the presentation of the economic survey. A significant highlight of the session will be the presentation of the final budget by Nitish Kumar's government, slated for March 3, coming ahead of potential assembly elections.

Spanning 20 days of legislative activity, half of the period is earmarked for intense budgetary debates. Additionally, two days are dedicated to a Motion of Thanks for the Governor's address, as stated in an official notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

