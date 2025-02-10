Mexico's Steel Strategy Amid US Tariff Tensions

Mexico is taking a cautious stance in response to potential U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum under President Donald Trump's administration. President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the nation's plan to wait for official announcements before making any decisions.

Sheinbaum has consistently promoted a measured strategy in dealing with the ongoing trade tensions, emphasizing calm deliberation over impulsive reactions. The economy ministry recently met with steel industry leaders to strengthen domestic production and monitor import-export practices.

Amid accusations from U.S. steel companies of market flooding, Mexico has sought to ensure transparency in steel origins to counter allegations of dumping, particularly involving China's surplus steel exports.

