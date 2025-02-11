Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Redevelopment Proposal Sparks Outrage

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop the Gaza Strip without granting Palestinians the right of return has drawn widespread criticism. Trump suggested resettling Palestinians elsewhere, citing deals with Jordan and Egypt. The plan faces rejection from Palestinians, the Palestinian Authority, Hamas, and international allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:37 IST
Trump's Controversial Gaza Redevelopment Proposal Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop the Gaza Strip has sparked outrage as he plans to deny Palestinians the right of return. During a Fox News interview, Trump suggested resettling Palestinians in agreements with Jordan and Egypt, funded by aid from the U.S.

His unprecedented proposal to resettle Gaza's 2.2 million residents has drawn condemnation from Palestinians, the Palestinian Authority, and the Hamas leadership in Gaza, with senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri labeling it as "irresponsible." Trump's plan has been rejected outright by allies such as Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized interim relocation for Palestinians during reconstruction efforts. Egyptian foreign ministry expressed concerns over potential forced migration across its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025