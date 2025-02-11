Trump's Controversial Gaza Redevelopment Proposal Sparks Outrage

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop the Gaza Strip has sparked outrage as he plans to deny Palestinians the right of return. During a Fox News interview, Trump suggested resettling Palestinians in agreements with Jordan and Egypt, funded by aid from the U.S.

His unprecedented proposal to resettle Gaza's 2.2 million residents has drawn condemnation from Palestinians, the Palestinian Authority, and the Hamas leadership in Gaza, with senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri labeling it as "irresponsible." Trump's plan has been rejected outright by allies such as Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized interim relocation for Palestinians during reconstruction efforts. Egyptian foreign ministry expressed concerns over potential forced migration across its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)