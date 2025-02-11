High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

The Philippines' midterm elections began amid turbulence on Tuesday, driven by the dramatic impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte. Her removal threatens to bar her from future public office, intensifying tensions with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with whom she shared a victorious 2022 election alliance.

The fallout has reverberated through Philippine politics. Once allies, the camps of Duterte and Marcos are now embroiled in a high-stakes contest, with implications for the 2028 presidential race. Marcos, restricted by term limits, must cultivate his successor as Duterte contemplates a potential re-election bid if acquitted.

Renowned political analyst Ronald Llamas remarked, "The two factions once heralded for a record-breaking electoral win are now in conflict." With an opportunity to secure a legislative majority, the midterms also serve as a de facto referendum on Marcos' leadership.

