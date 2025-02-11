Trump's Bold Proposal Risks Igniting Tensions in Gaza

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump demanded the release of all hostages held by Hamas, warning of the potential collapse of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire if his ultimatum is not met by Saturday. This comes as Trump faces backlash for his proposal to relocate Palestinians and redevelop Gaza.

Trump's plan, which suggests the U.S. takeover and transformation of Gaza into a thriving hub, has been labeled as ethnic cleansing by critics, including Arab states, human rights advocates, and the United Nations. Trump's comments have further strained diplomatic relations and challenged the fragile peace in the region.

Amid concerns about regional stability, Trump's proposal has sparked disagreement even within his administration and with Israeli leaders, highlighting the complexities of Middle Eastern geopolitics and the delicate balance of power in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)