Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: U.S. Risks Global Trade War

The United States has decided to reimpose tariffs on aluminium and steel imports, sparking concerns of a global trade conflict. EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic criticized the move, labeling it a lose-lose situation but stressed the EU's commitment to negotiating a beneficial solution with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:53 IST
Tariff Tensions: U.S. Risks Global Trade War
export of essential commodities Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The United States has taken a controversial step by reintroducing tariffs on aluminium and steel imports, raising fears of an impending global trade war, as highlighted by EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic in a speech to the European Parliament on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump's decision to set a 25% tariff on these imports aims to rejuvenate the sluggish American industry. However, it has been met with international criticism as it poses the risk of escalating trade tensions worldwide without any exemptions in place.

Sefcovic expressed his concerns, calling the tariffs a detrimental approach. Nevertheless, he emphasized the European Union's dedication to working toward a mutually advantageous agreement with the United States to swiftly resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025