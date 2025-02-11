Punjab Politics: AAP Stands Firm Amidst Speculation and Allegations

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has refuted allegations of internal dissent within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), following claims by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa that upwards of 30 AAP MLAs were considering defecting to Congress.

Bajwa's remarks come in the wake of AAP's major setback in the Delhi Assembly elections. Despite the loss, Mann emphasized AAP's unyielding unity and highlighted the administration's achievements and ongoing efforts in Punjab's governance.

Addressing these speculations, Mann criticized Congress for its 'switching culture' and underscored AAP's commitment, dismissing concerns over speculation regarding Arvind Kejriwal's future political involvement in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)