Punjab Politics: AAP Stands Firm Amidst Speculation and Allegations
Amidst allegations from Congress leaders, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dismisses rumors of dissent within AAP. Following AAP's defeat in Delhi elections, Mann reaffirms party unity and achievements. Congress claims over 30 AAP MLAs are in contact with them, but Mann ridicules these assertions, emphasizing governance initiatives in Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has refuted allegations of internal dissent within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), following claims by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa that upwards of 30 AAP MLAs were considering defecting to Congress.
Bajwa's remarks come in the wake of AAP's major setback in the Delhi Assembly elections. Despite the loss, Mann emphasized AAP's unyielding unity and highlighted the administration's achievements and ongoing efforts in Punjab's governance.
Addressing these speculations, Mann criticized Congress for its 'switching culture' and underscored AAP's commitment, dismissing concerns over speculation regarding Arvind Kejriwal's future political involvement in Punjab.
