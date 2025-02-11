Tuscany Breaks Ground: Italy's First Regional Right-to-Die Law Enacted
Tuscany has made history as the first Italian region to pass a right-to-die law. This move helps regulate assisted suicide in the nation, addressing a controversial topic lacking national legislation. The law, which outlines specific procedures for handling requests, reflects a broader struggle over euthanasia in Italy.
- Country:
- Italy
In a landmark move, Tuscany has become the first region in Italy to enact a right-to-die law, stepping ahead of national legislation. The regulation addresses assisted suicide, a contentious issue in the predominantly Roman Catholic country.
The constitutional court had unofficially legalized assisted dying in 2019, urging parliament to formalize the framework. However, the national government has not acted on this. Tuscany's legislation spells out how requests for assisted suicide should be evaluated, mandating a medical panel's review within 30 days and action within 10 days if approved.
Doctors can object on moral grounds, aligning with existing national abortion laws. Critics, like Pro Vita Famiglia, argue against it, saying Tuscany risks emulating Swiss policies where euthanasia has long been legal. Despite political divides, similar legislative efforts are underway in other Italian regions, underscoring the ongoing debate on this sensitive issue.
