Left Menu

Tuscany Breaks Ground: Italy's First Regional Right-to-Die Law Enacted

Tuscany has made history as the first Italian region to pass a right-to-die law. This move helps regulate assisted suicide in the nation, addressing a controversial topic lacking national legislation. The law, which outlines specific procedures for handling requests, reflects a broader struggle over euthanasia in Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florence | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:12 IST
Tuscany Breaks Ground: Italy's First Regional Right-to-Die Law Enacted
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a landmark move, Tuscany has become the first region in Italy to enact a right-to-die law, stepping ahead of national legislation. The regulation addresses assisted suicide, a contentious issue in the predominantly Roman Catholic country.

The constitutional court had unofficially legalized assisted dying in 2019, urging parliament to formalize the framework. However, the national government has not acted on this. Tuscany's legislation spells out how requests for assisted suicide should be evaluated, mandating a medical panel's review within 30 days and action within 10 days if approved.

Doctors can object on moral grounds, aligning with existing national abortion laws. Critics, like Pro Vita Famiglia, argue against it, saying Tuscany risks emulating Swiss policies where euthanasia has long been legal. Despite political divides, similar legislative efforts are underway in other Italian regions, underscoring the ongoing debate on this sensitive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025