Church of England's Safeguarding Dilemma: A Missed Opportunity for Reform?

The Church of England has decided not to adopt a fully independent safeguarding model for handling abuse cases, opting for a less stringent alternative instead. On Tuesday, the General Synod, the Church's governing body, voted 392 to 9 for a proposal to transfer most staff employed by its National Safeguarding Team to an external body. However, an amendment advocating for further work into total independence was also passed, effectively shelving a more comprehensive model from being voted on.

The decision comes amidst a crisis in the church over safeguarding, following the resignation of former leader Justin Welby due to an abuse cover-up scandal. Victims and critics have voiced disappointment, arguing that the chosen model doesn't sufficiently address safeguarding issues within the church. Philip North, the bishop who proposed the amendment, described the alternative model as 'eye-wateringly complex' but essential for immediate action.

The wider public, increasingly critical of the Church, with nearly half holding a negative view, had anticipated a stronger stance. The vote has sparked concerns among church leaders and members about the continued risks to children. The decision underscores the ongoing struggle of the Church to navigate its traditional role while addressing modern challenges in safeguarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)