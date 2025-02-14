BJP's Delhi Victory Sparks Debate Over Power Outages
The BJP plans to announce Delhi's new chief minister following its election victory, countering AAP leader Atishi's power cut claims. Ajay Alok criticized Atishi for alleging BJP's intent to make Delhi like power outage-prone Uttar Pradesh. BJP won 48 of 70 seats, dethroning AAP.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its impending decision on Delhi's chief minister appointment, rebutting AAP leader Atishi's assertions regarding power outages in the capital. During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok criticized Atishi for suggesting that BJP aims to replicate Uttar Pradesh's electricity infrastructure issues in Delhi.
Ajay Alok stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from abroad would be followed by a parliamentary board meeting to name the new Delhi chief minister. This response followed BJP's decisive win in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats, which led to AAP's significant loss.
Atishi had previously claimed that power cuts emerged merely days after AAP's authority diminished in Delhi. In contrast, BJP maintains that AAP's era ended with the electoral defeat, urging Atishi to observe 13 days of mourning for her party's downfall before discussing the power complaint.
