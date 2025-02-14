Diplomatic Dilemmas: Modi's US Visit Highlights Immigration Tensions

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest visit to the United States, diplomatic tensions surfaced over the manner in which illegal Indian immigrants were deported. Opposition leaders expressed hope that Modi would address these concerns directly with President Donald Trump.

In an effort to boost bilateral relations, Modi and Trump discussed key global and regional issues. However, reports of Indian deportees being returned in handcuffs on a military aircraft sparked criticism over human rights considerations.

Opposition figures, including Shashi Tharoor and D Raja, emphasized the importance of prioritizing national interests while engaging with the US. They urged Modi to seek solutions to trade and immigration issues impacting both nations.

