Vijay's 'Y' Scale Security: A BJP Political Maneuver?

AIADMK senior leader K. P. Munusamy has raised concerns over the Central government's decision to provide 'Y' scale security to actor-politician Vijay. He questioned whether this move was a political tactic by the BJP to woo Vijay ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Vijay, who launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam last year, has gained significant popularity. Munusamy expressed his hope that the security was genuinely for Vijay's protection. However, he speculated if it was a strategy to align Vijay with the BJP.

Additionally, Munusamy criticized former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's purported offer to reunite with the AIADMK, questioning his sincerity. Meanwhile, he dismissed AMMK's T. T. V. Dhinakaran's call for AIADMK unity, citing a lack of moral standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)