Left Menu

Vijay's 'Y' Scale Security: A BJP Political Maneuver?

AIADMK leader K. P. Munusamy questions the Central government's decision to provide 'Y' scale security to actor-politician Vijay. He suspects it might be a BJP strategy to gain Vijay's support for the 2026 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, internal drama unfolds within AIADMK regarding unity appeals and past grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:08 IST
Vijay's 'Y' Scale Security: A BJP Political Maneuver?
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK senior leader K. P. Munusamy has raised concerns over the Central government's decision to provide 'Y' scale security to actor-politician Vijay. He questioned whether this move was a political tactic by the BJP to woo Vijay ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Vijay, who launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam last year, has gained significant popularity. Munusamy expressed his hope that the security was genuinely for Vijay's protection. However, he speculated if it was a strategy to align Vijay with the BJP.

Additionally, Munusamy criticized former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's purported offer to reunite with the AIADMK, questioning his sincerity. Meanwhile, he dismissed AMMK's T. T. V. Dhinakaran's call for AIADMK unity, citing a lack of moral standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025