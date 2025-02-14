Pakistan Rejects US-India Terrorism Allegations

Pakistan has taken issue with a reference in the US-India joint statement that accuses the country of facilitating terrorism. The Foreign Office deemed the statement "one-sided and misleading," saying it contradicts diplomatic norms. Concerns were also raised by Pakistan over US arms sales to India, perceived as threatening regional stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump called for Pakistan to promptly bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to justice. Trump further reiterated US commitment by announcing the approval of extradition for Tahawwur Rana, involved in the attacks, to India.

A Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson expressed surprise over these developments, despite Pakistan's active collaboration with the US on counterterrorism. The spokesperson emphasized the country's sacrifices in combating terrorism and criticized Indian actions in Kashmir, labeling them as a source of regional tension.

