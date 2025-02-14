Left Menu

Pakistan Rejects US-India Terrorism Allegations

Pakistan has strongly denounced a reference in the US-India joint statement which accuses it of being a terrorist haven. The statement was made following Prime Minister Modi and President Trump's meeting. Pakistan views these allegations as misleading and maintains its commitment to regional stability and counterterrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:03 IST
Pakistan Rejects US-India Terrorism Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has taken issue with a reference in the US-India joint statement that accuses the country of facilitating terrorism. The Foreign Office deemed the statement "one-sided and misleading," saying it contradicts diplomatic norms. Concerns were also raised by Pakistan over US arms sales to India, perceived as threatening regional stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump called for Pakistan to promptly bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to justice. Trump further reiterated US commitment by announcing the approval of extradition for Tahawwur Rana, involved in the attacks, to India.

A Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson expressed surprise over these developments, despite Pakistan's active collaboration with the US on counterterrorism. The spokesperson emphasized the country's sacrifices in combating terrorism and criticized Indian actions in Kashmir, labeling them as a source of regional tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025