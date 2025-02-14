Odisha BJP Set to Reveal New President Amid Strategic Talks
The Odisha BJP is on the cusp of announcing its new president, as discussions at a core committee meeting suggest. Party insider Pratap Chandra Sarangi indicated that the announcement is imminent. Former state president Manmohan Samal is a strong contender for reelection to the post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Odisha BJP is poised to unveil the name of its new president following deliberations at the party's core committee meeting, confirmed by senior leader Pratap Chandra Sarangi.
Sarangi, the Balasore MP and returning officer for the party's organisational election, stated that the name would be disclosed within two to three days, following strategic talks focused on party-government coordination.
The meeting saw attendance from notable figures including National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, fueling speculation that Manmohan Samal may reclaim the presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar's Ambitious $11K Crore Development Spree Aims for Pre-Election Completion
BJP Prepares for Telangana Elections, Criticizes State Schemes as Infeasible
BJP Leader NV Subhash Criticizes Telangana Schemes, Asserts Party's Election Readiness
Fadnavis Accuses Kejriwal of Election Lies and Corruption
Election Tensions: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Residence Raid Sparks Controversy