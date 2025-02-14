Odisha BJP Set to Reveal New President Amid Strategic Talks

The Odisha BJP is poised to unveil the name of its new president following deliberations at the party's core committee meeting, confirmed by senior leader Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

Sarangi, the Balasore MP and returning officer for the party's organisational election, stated that the name would be disclosed within two to three days, following strategic talks focused on party-government coordination.

The meeting saw attendance from notable figures including National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, fueling speculation that Manmohan Samal may reclaim the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)