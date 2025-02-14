Left Menu

Odisha BJP Set to Reveal New President Amid Strategic Talks

The Odisha BJP is on the cusp of announcing its new president, as discussions at a core committee meeting suggest. Party insider Pratap Chandra Sarangi indicated that the announcement is imminent. Former state president Manmohan Samal is a strong contender for reelection to the post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:48 IST
Odisha BJP Set to Reveal New President Amid Strategic Talks
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha BJP is poised to unveil the name of its new president following deliberations at the party's core committee meeting, confirmed by senior leader Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

Sarangi, the Balasore MP and returning officer for the party's organisational election, stated that the name would be disclosed within two to three days, following strategic talks focused on party-government coordination.

The meeting saw attendance from notable figures including National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, fueling speculation that Manmohan Samal may reclaim the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025