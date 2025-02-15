Left Menu

Federal Prosecutors Resist Pressure to Drop Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor

U.S. federal prosecutors resist a motion to dismiss corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams due to political pressure from the Trump administration. Veteran prosecutor Ed Sullivan volunteers to file the motion, avoiding potential mass resignations among public integrity attorneys. The incident echoes historical Justice Department resistance to executive influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 00:59 IST
Federal Prosecutors Resist Pressure to Drop Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, U.S. federal prosecutors are resisting political pressure to drop criminal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Sources informed Reuters that Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove pushed for the dismissal to prevent widespread Justice Department resignations.

The contentious decision required a volunteer among the department's public integrity prosecutors, with veteran Ed Sullivan stepping up to file the motion, sparing his colleagues further turmoil. The move has been described as coercion rather than concession by those close to the matter.

This wave of resistance reflects growing discontent over alleged political influence in Justice Department proceedings, harking back to the 'Saturday Night Massacre' during the Nixon administration. The unfolding events spotlight tensions between career officials and political appointees within the federal justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025