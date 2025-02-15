Federal Prosecutors Resist Pressure to Drop Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor

In a significant development, U.S. federal prosecutors are resisting political pressure to drop criminal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Sources informed Reuters that Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove pushed for the dismissal to prevent widespread Justice Department resignations.

The contentious decision required a volunteer among the department's public integrity prosecutors, with veteran Ed Sullivan stepping up to file the motion, sparing his colleagues further turmoil. The move has been described as coercion rather than concession by those close to the matter.

This wave of resistance reflects growing discontent over alleged political influence in Justice Department proceedings, harking back to the 'Saturday Night Massacre' during the Nixon administration. The unfolding events spotlight tensions between career officials and political appointees within the federal justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)