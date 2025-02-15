Trump's Tariff Threats on BRICS Currency Plans

In a stern warning, U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned that BRICS nations might face U.S. tariffs if they decide to create a collective currency.

Speaking at the Oval Office on Friday, Trump declared that any attempts to undermine the U.S. dollar had been quashed. He stated, 'The idea is dead now.'

The BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has reportedly entertained discussions about setting up an alternative currency to the dollar.

