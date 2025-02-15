Trump's Tariff Threats on BRICS Currency Plans
U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated warnings of possible tariffs on BRICS nations if they establish a new currency. He asserted that the idea of undermining the dollar is now obsolete. BRICS, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have discussed creating their own currency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 01:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a stern warning, U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned that BRICS nations might face U.S. tariffs if they decide to create a collective currency.
Speaking at the Oval Office on Friday, Trump declared that any attempts to undermine the U.S. dollar had been quashed. He stated, 'The idea is dead now.'
The BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has reportedly entertained discussions about setting up an alternative currency to the dollar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- BRICS
- currency
- U.S. tariffs
- Brazil
- Russia
- India
- China
- South Africa
- economy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Design Reevaluations Urged for India's Advanced Light Helicopters
India's Budget Session: Key Legislative and Economic Highlights
India's Capital Infusion: A Decade of High Spends, Limited Returns
India's Economic Survey: A Glimpse into Fiscal Growth
Fog and Frigid Temperatures Impact Northern India Amidst 'Very Poor' Air Quality