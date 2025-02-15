Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threats on BRICS Currency Plans

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated warnings of possible tariffs on BRICS nations if they establish a new currency. He asserted that the idea of undermining the dollar is now obsolete. BRICS, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have discussed creating their own currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 01:12 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stern warning, U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned that BRICS nations might face U.S. tariffs if they decide to create a collective currency.

Speaking at the Oval Office on Friday, Trump declared that any attempts to undermine the U.S. dollar had been quashed. He stated, 'The idea is dead now.'

The BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has reportedly entertained discussions about setting up an alternative currency to the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

