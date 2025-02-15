German Officials Challenge US VP on European Democracy Critique

German officials strongly dismissed US Vice President JD Vance's criticism of European democracy, arguing his parallels with authoritarian regimes were unjustified.

At the Munich Security Conference, Vance voiced concerns over restricted free speech in Europe and likened party 'firewalls' to Soviet-era tactics, sparking widespread backlash.

Prominent figures including Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius repudiated his remarks, emphasizing Germany's historical stance against far-right alliances and affirming democratic inclusivity and self-defense against extremism.

