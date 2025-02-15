Controversy Sparks as U.S. VP Vance Meets Germany's Far-Right AfD

U.S. Vice President JD Vance's recent meeting in Munich with Germany's far-right AfD leader, Alice Weidel, has ignited a political firestorm. Berlin characterized the engagement as unwelcome election interference.

The meeting included discussions on the Ukraine war, German policies, and freedom of speech. The AfD, which holds contentious anti-immigration views, is polling high ahead of Germany's upcoming election amidst a longstanding taboo against far-right politics.

Vance's criticism of Europe's 'firewalls' against extremist parties drew sharp rebuke, with German officials asserting the measures maintain democratic integrity, given historical contexts. Chancellor Scholz and Defense Minister Pistorius defended Europe's political stance against extremist influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)