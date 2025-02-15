Left Menu

Trump Administration Delays Appliance Efficiency Mandates

The Trump administration announced a delay in implementing energy and water efficiency mandates for various home appliances. The Department of Energy will postpone seven mandates introduced under the Biden administration. The Environmental Protection Agency plans to revise water efficiency labels, aiming to offer consumer choice and reduce prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 03:52 IST
Trump Administration Delays Appliance Efficiency Mandates

The Trump administration has announced a delay in the enforcement of energy and water efficiency mandates covering common household appliances, including central air conditioners, washing machines, and toilets. This decision, revealed on Friday, is said to broaden consumer choices by allowing more market flexibility.

The Department of Energy has declared that it will postpone the implementation of seven home appliance efficiency standards established during the Biden administration. In a concurrent statement, the Environmental Protection Agency indicated plans to revamp its 'water sense' efficiency standards related to shower heads and toilets.

Officials from both departments argue that these adjustments will lead to reduced consumer prices. Energy Secretary Chris Wright commented, "Today's announcement will foster consumer choice and lower prices – it is a win for all Americans."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025