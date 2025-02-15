Trump Administration Delays Appliance Efficiency Mandates

The Trump administration has announced a delay in the enforcement of energy and water efficiency mandates covering common household appliances, including central air conditioners, washing machines, and toilets. This decision, revealed on Friday, is said to broaden consumer choices by allowing more market flexibility.

The Department of Energy has declared that it will postpone the implementation of seven home appliance efficiency standards established during the Biden administration. In a concurrent statement, the Environmental Protection Agency indicated plans to revamp its 'water sense' efficiency standards related to shower heads and toilets.

Officials from both departments argue that these adjustments will lead to reduced consumer prices. Energy Secretary Chris Wright commented, "Today's announcement will foster consumer choice and lower prices – it is a win for all Americans."

(With inputs from agencies.)