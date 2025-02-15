Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for United European Army Amid US Alliance Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the creation of a European army at the Munich Security Conference, citing diminishing US protection. He warns of potential Russian attacks on European nations and criticizes US-Russian diplomatic engagements excluding Europe. Zelenskiy insists European military strength is crucial for security and economic prosperity.

At the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocated for the establishment of a European army, asserting that Europe can no longer rely solely on US protection. He emphasized that a unified military force would earn respect from Washington and ensure European decisions for Europe's fate.

Zelenskiy criticized the abrupt communications between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting concerns over potential concessions at Ukraine's expense. He warned European leaders that their nations could face Russian aggression if they do not act decisively.

While advocating for a robust European military, Zelenskiy underscored that this effort would not only bolster security but also drive economic growth through job creation and technological advancement. This call comes as traditional reliance on NATO faces scrutiny amid evolving global priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

