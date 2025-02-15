Left Menu

Tharoor Calls for Balanced Politics Amid Modi's U.S. Visit Highlights

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasizes the importance of balancing critique and praise in politics. He highlights positive outcomes from PM Modi's U.S. visit, while questioning the handling of deported Indian nationals. Tharoor welcomes the trade negotiations with the U.S. but urges a closer look at immigration issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:40 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called for a balanced political discourse. Tharoor, speaking to reporters, acknowledged the positive outcomes of the visit but raised questions about the deportation of Indian nationals from the U.S.

Tharoor, a seasoned politician with 16 years in the field, highlighted the importance of acknowledging governmental successes as well as critiquing failures. He urged for transparency regarding whether the Prime Minister discussed the illegal immigration issue during his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

While welcoming the trade agreements achieved during the visit, Tharoor stressed that diplomacy shouldn't overlook critical issues like human trafficking and the treatment of immigrants. The Congress leader applauded the commitment to streamline legal mobility but noted that pressing immigration concerns remain unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

