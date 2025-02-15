Tharoor Calls for Balanced Politics Amid Modi's U.S. Visit Highlights

In the aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called for a balanced political discourse. Tharoor, speaking to reporters, acknowledged the positive outcomes of the visit but raised questions about the deportation of Indian nationals from the U.S.

Tharoor, a seasoned politician with 16 years in the field, highlighted the importance of acknowledging governmental successes as well as critiquing failures. He urged for transparency regarding whether the Prime Minister discussed the illegal immigration issue during his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

While welcoming the trade agreements achieved during the visit, Tharoor stressed that diplomacy shouldn't overlook critical issues like human trafficking and the treatment of immigrants. The Congress leader applauded the commitment to streamline legal mobility but noted that pressing immigration concerns remain unaddressed.

