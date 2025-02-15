Naveen Patnaik Urges Focus on Inflation, Law and Order in Odisha
Naveen Patnaik, BJD president and former Chief Minister, has criticized Odisha's BJP government for high inflation and poor governance. He cited data showing the state's inflation rates among the highest in India and pointed to issues like lawlessness, rising prices, and farmer distress as critical concerns.
Naveen Patnaik, the president of the BJD and former Chief Minister of Odisha, has voiced serious concerns regarding the state's escalating inflation and governance issues. Speaking during the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the governor's address to the assembly, Patnaik implored the state's BJP government to address these pressing concerns.
As per recent data cited by Patnaik, Odisha ranks among the top three Indian states battling high inflation rates, with figures standing at 6.05%. Patnaik criticized the current government for attempting to claim undue accolades, urging them instead to focus on important matters such as the poor law and order situation, rising prices, and farmer distress.
Patnaik further noted the mismatch between the BJP's election promises and their actions, particularly highlighting the plight of farmers and the increasing crime rates. He underscored a lack of vision in the governor's address to the assembly and lamented over the lack of adequate compensation for farmers due to crop loss.
