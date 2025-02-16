Calls for Resignation: Railway Minister Faces Backlash Over New Delhi Stampede

In the wake of a fatal stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, where 18 individuals lost their lives, the Congress has called for the immediate resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. They allege that the minister failed to manage the crowd effectively, contributing to the tragic loss.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the absence of crowd control measures and claimed officials were aware of the influx of people yet took no proactive steps to ensure safety. The incident, which saw approximately 1,500 tickets sold per hour, is being labeled a massacre by Congress.

Shrinate emphasized the stark contrast between the plight of common citizens and the privileged, criticizing the current administration for its negligence. She insists Vaishnaw resign or be removed, arguing his approach to the catastrophe reveals a lack of moral responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)