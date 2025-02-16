Left Menu

Calls for Resignation: Railway Minister Faces Backlash Over New Delhi Stampede

The Congress demands the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station kills 18. They accuse him of mismanagement and failing to ensure necessary crowd control measures. The incident is described as a massacre pointing to a larger neglect issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:59 IST
Calls for Resignation: Railway Minister Faces Backlash Over New Delhi Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a fatal stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, where 18 individuals lost their lives, the Congress has called for the immediate resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. They allege that the minister failed to manage the crowd effectively, contributing to the tragic loss.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the absence of crowd control measures and claimed officials were aware of the influx of people yet took no proactive steps to ensure safety. The incident, which saw approximately 1,500 tickets sold per hour, is being labeled a massacre by Congress.

Shrinate emphasized the stark contrast between the plight of common citizens and the privileged, criticizing the current administration for its negligence. She insists Vaishnaw resign or be removed, arguing his approach to the catastrophe reveals a lack of moral responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025