Controversy Erupts Over Vikatan Magazine's Modi Cartoon
A Tamil digital magazine, Vikatan, experienced an alleged blocking of its website after publishing a cartoon depicting Prime Minister Modi that BJP supporters found offensive. The blocking sparked outrage from political leaders like Tamil Nadu's CM Stalin, who condemned the action as undemocratic.
- Country:
- India
Vikatan, a Tamil digital magazine, has reportedly had its website blocked following a controversial cartoon depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP supporters criticized the cartoon, calling it offensive, while the magazine cites freedom of expression in their defense.
This incident has drawn strong reactions, particularly from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who denounced the alleged blocking of the site as a breach of democratic principles. He, along with other political leaders, has urged the central government to restore access to Vikatan's portal.
BJP leaders, however, argue that the magazine's portrayal of Modi oversteps press freedoms and serves as a mouthpiece for opposing political parties. BJP state president K Annamalai has formally complained to the central government, asking for action against Vikatan for defamatory content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manoj Tiwari Unveils BJP's Anthem for Delhi Elections
AAP sweeping Delhi polls; BJP, Amit Shah baffled, resorting to hooliganism: Kejriwal.
Naidu Heads to Delhi for BJP Campaign
BJP workers threatening, beating AAP supporters but we can't be scared: Kejriwal.
Defamation Debate: Court to Revisit BJP Leader's Case Against CM Atishi