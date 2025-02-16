Controversy Erupts Over Vikatan Magazine's Modi Cartoon

Vikatan, a Tamil digital magazine, has reportedly had its website blocked following a controversial cartoon depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP supporters criticized the cartoon, calling it offensive, while the magazine cites freedom of expression in their defense.

This incident has drawn strong reactions, particularly from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who denounced the alleged blocking of the site as a breach of democratic principles. He, along with other political leaders, has urged the central government to restore access to Vikatan's portal.

BJP leaders, however, argue that the magazine's portrayal of Modi oversteps press freedoms and serves as a mouthpiece for opposing political parties. BJP state president K Annamalai has formally complained to the central government, asking for action against Vikatan for defamatory content.

(With inputs from agencies.)