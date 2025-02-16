Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Stirs Controversy with 'Meaningless' Maha Kumbh Comment

RJD leader Lalu Prasad called the Maha Kumbh 'meaningless', sparking controversy. He blamed the Railways for a deadly stampede in New Delhi, demanding the railway minister's resignation. BJP accused Prasad of disrespecting Hindu sentiments. The tragedy resulted in 18 deaths, spotlighting inadequate arrangements by the government.

Updated: 16-02-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:40 IST
  • India

Lalu Prasad, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has stirred controversy by terming the Maha Kumbh as 'meaningless'. His remarks have sparked debate after he criticized the Railway's role in a stampede at New Delhi's railway station, which claimed 18 lives.

Prasad has demanded the resignation of the railway minister, citing the incident as a glaring failure by the central government. A significant stampede occurred late Saturday night, resulting in numerous casualties and exposing apparent inadequacies in crowd management.

In response to Prasad's comments, Bihar BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma accused the RJD of disrespecting Hindu sentiments, framing the statement as rooted in political motives. The incident has underscored existing tensions and raised questions about public safety and event management at large-scale gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

