Strengthening Ties Across the Indian Ocean: Jaishankar in Oman

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in multifaceted talks with Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi on trade, investment, and energy security, during the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Oman. Discussions included bilateral relations with Iran, Brunei, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, emphasizing regional cooperation and Indian Ocean security strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Oman

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held comprehensive discussions with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and energy security. The meeting took place during the 8th Indian Ocean Conference held in the Omani capital, Muscat.

Jaishankar expressed gratitude towards Oman for successfully organizing the conference and highlighted personal efforts of the foreign minister in fostering India-Oman relations. A celebratory logo was unveiled, marking 70 years of diplomatic ties, and a book titled 'Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman' was released.

In addition to Omani engagements, Jaishankar conducted dialogues with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and Brunei's Foreign Minister Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, discussing bilateral ties and regional developments. Conversations with Bhutanese Minister D N Dhungyel and Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe further underscored India's regional collaboration vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

