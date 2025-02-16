Left Menu

European Leaders Unite for Ukraine Discussion

European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will convene on Monday under the French presidency to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The gathering will also feature NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with leaders from Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

