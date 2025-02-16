European Leaders Unite for Ukraine Discussion
European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will convene on Monday under the French presidency to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The gathering will also feature NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with leaders from Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:58 IST
- Country:
- France
European leaders are slated to gather under the French presidency to deliberate on the ongoing situation in Ukraine. High-profile attendees will include British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also join the discussions on Monday.
The meeting will further feature government leaders from Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark, underscoring the broad international focus on the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senators Demand Vaccine Recusal from Trump’s HHS Nominee
Belgium's Bart De Wever Emphasizes NATO's Importance
Stoltenberg's New Role: Former NATO Chief to Steer Norway's Finances Amidst Political Shifts
NATO Unity Stands Firm Amid US-Canada Trade Tensions
Stoltenberg's Return: From NATO to Norway's Finance Helm