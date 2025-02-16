European Leaders Unite for Ukraine Discussion

European leaders are slated to gather under the French presidency to deliberate on the ongoing situation in Ukraine. High-profile attendees will include British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also join the discussions on Monday.

The meeting will further feature government leaders from Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark, underscoring the broad international focus on the issue.

