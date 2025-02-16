Marco Rubio Backs Israel's Gaza Strategy Amidst Ceasefire Tensions
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reaffirmed support for Israel's military objectives in Gaza, asserting that Hamas must be eradicated. His statements come amid a shaky ceasefire and rising tensions over a US proposal to redevelop Gaza. Negotiations hinge on hostage exchanges, and regional leaders resist forced displacements.
In a recent statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has thrown his full support behind Israel's military objectives in Gaza, asserting that Hamas 'must be eradicated.' His remarks arrive amidst a fragile ceasefire and growing dissent over a controversial US plan to redevelop Gaza under American control.
Rubio's comments came during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he embarked on a regional tour. Despite the ongoing ceasefire, Netanyahu warned of renewed conflict if Hamas does not comply with demands to free remaining hostages.
Meanwhile, Arab leaders are expressing concerns over the proposed displacement of Gaza's Palestinian population. As the second phase of hostage negotiations looms, international diplomacy remains delicately poised, with hostages' safety and future governance at the forefront of discussions.
