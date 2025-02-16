Left Menu

BJP Names Sunderlal Yadav Sarpanch as Mayoral Candidate for Manesar

The BJP announced Sunderlal Yadav Sarpanch as its mayoral candidate for the Municipal Corporation, Manesar. This decision coincides with internal party reshuffle amidst infighting over candidate selections. Yadav's previous roles include state coordinator of the Panchayati Raj Cell and involvement in the Agricultural Input Project.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ended speculation by officially naming Sunderlal Yadav Sarpanch as its candidate for the mayoral post in the Municipal Corporation, Manesar (MCM).

This announcement came through a party list released late Sunday evening, confirming Sarpanch's candidacy.

Yadav, who has a long-standing association with the BJP, also serves as the state coordinator of the Panchayati Raj Cell and is engaged in the party's Agricultural Input Project. He played a significant role in the Pataudi legislative election, and now, the BJP hopes he will secure the mayoral position amid party infighting and strategic candidate changes.

