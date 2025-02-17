Alexei Navalny's Legacy: The Opposition's Struggle Without a Leader

A year ago, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death in a penal colony was announced by the Russian penitentiary service. His absence left the opposition in disarray, unable to unify against President Vladimir Putin. Despite attempts to form a united front, rival factions have only increased competition within the movement.

Navalny's passing dealt a significant blow to the hope of opposition supporters. His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, remains committed to advancing his legacy, meeting Western leaders to rally support for free and peaceful reforms in Russia. Meanwhile, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation continues to expose government corruption, although the movement struggles to gain traction without its figurehead.

Western diplomats and supporters honored Navalny on the anniversary of his death, paying tribute at his grave. Still, the opposition faces steep challenges in opposing Putin's regime. Recent prisoner swaps have freed dissidents, inspiring some optimism for the future, but the path forward remains uncertain in what allies describe as 'dark times.'

(With inputs from agencies.)