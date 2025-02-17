Trump Eyes Swift Talks with Putin on Ukraine Peace

In a bold diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Sunday about a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Addressing reporters, Trump emphasized his commitment to achieving peace, asserting that both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are inclined toward ending the conflict.

This development emerges as the United States and Russia are gearing up for preliminary discussions set to take place in Saudi Arabia imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)