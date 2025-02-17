Trump Eyes Swift Talks with Putin on Ukraine Peace
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for an imminent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump's statements coincided with upcoming initial talks between the U.S. and Russia in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing a diplomatic push for peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 02:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a bold diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Sunday about a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Addressing reporters, Trump emphasized his commitment to achieving peace, asserting that both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are inclined toward ending the conflict.
This development emerges as the United States and Russia are gearing up for preliminary discussions set to take place in Saudi Arabia imminently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
