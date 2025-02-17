Left Menu

Trump Eyes Swift Talks with Putin on Ukraine Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for an imminent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump's statements coincided with upcoming initial talks between the U.S. and Russia in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing a diplomatic push for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 02:57 IST
Trump Eyes Swift Talks with Putin on Ukraine Peace
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Sunday about a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Addressing reporters, Trump emphasized his commitment to achieving peace, asserting that both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are inclined toward ending the conflict.

This development emerges as the United States and Russia are gearing up for preliminary discussions set to take place in Saudi Arabia imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025