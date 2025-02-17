Left Menu

Albanese Under Fire: Labor's Looming Election Threat

A recent poll reveals that most Australian voters want Labor out of office, jeopardizing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's re-election. Despite efforts to tackle economic issues, Labor's approval remains low. The opposition coalition leads marginally, but a hung parliament is likely if current trends continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 04:08 IST
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faces an uphill battle as the latest poll indicates a plummeting approval rating, with most Australians desiring a change in leadership ahead of the impending national elections.

A Newspoll for The Australian newspaper reveals that 53% of voters believe Labor does not deserve re-election, marking Albanese's lowest rating of minus 21 as Prime Minister. Despite initiatives targeting economic hardships, the opposition coalition maintains a slight lead with a 51-49 advantage under the preferential voting system.

While Labor's core support stagnates, the Liberal-National Coalition remains poised for potential gains, yet the prospect of a hung parliament looms unless the political landscape shifts significantly before the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

