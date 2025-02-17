Left Menu

Starmer Ready to Deploy British Troops to Ukraine for Peacekeeping

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed readiness to send British troops to Ukraine for postwar peacekeeping. Talks to end the conflict are set to begin this week. U.S. and European leaders are poised for negotiations, while U.S. President Trump has caused a stir with unexpected diplomacy moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-02-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 04:53 IST
Starmer Ready to Deploy British Troops to Ukraine for Peacekeeping
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday his preparedness to dispatch British troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, aiming to secure lasting peace after the war. Starmer underscored the importance of deterring further aggression from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the necessity of involving Ukraine and Europe in any genuine negotiations, marking upcoming U.S.-Russia talks as critical for determining Putin's commitment to peace. A durable end to the conflict cannot be a mere pause before potential future hostilities, Starmer asserted in the Daily Telegraph.

Starmer is slated to meet with European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in Paris for peace talks convened by French President Emmanuel Macron. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump disrupted diplomatic norms by engaging with Vladimir Putin independently and suggesting European leaders need not participate in peace talks, sparking tension among NATO allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025