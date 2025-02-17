Starmer Ready to Deploy British Troops to Ukraine for Peacekeeping

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday his preparedness to dispatch British troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, aiming to secure lasting peace after the war. Starmer underscored the importance of deterring further aggression from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the necessity of involving Ukraine and Europe in any genuine negotiations, marking upcoming U.S.-Russia talks as critical for determining Putin's commitment to peace. A durable end to the conflict cannot be a mere pause before potential future hostilities, Starmer asserted in the Daily Telegraph.

Starmer is slated to meet with European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in Paris for peace talks convened by French President Emmanuel Macron. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump disrupted diplomatic norms by engaging with Vladimir Putin independently and suggesting European leaders need not participate in peace talks, sparking tension among NATO allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)