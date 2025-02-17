Global News Unfold: Key Developments from Ukraine to Australia

Amidst ongoing global tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that Ukraine and Europe would play crucial roles in any upcoming peace talks with Russia. The anticipation underscores the skepticism surrounding President Vladimir Putin's intentions towards ending the conflict.

In Australia, a new poll indicates trouble for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as voter sentiments suggest a shift away from the Labor government, raising the possibility of a hung parliament.

Meanwhile, Iraq faces tighter financial scrutiny as its central bank bans five local banks from U.S. dollar transactions, reflecting efforts to curb illicit activities. Additional newsworthy events include Russian drone incursions in Moldova and discussions of military support for Ukraine.

