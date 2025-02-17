Left Menu

Global News Unfold: Key Developments from Ukraine to Australia

The latest world news highlights progress towards potential peace talks involving Ukraine and Europe, challenges for Australia's PM Albanese, U.S. sanctions on Iraqi banks, and concerns around Russian drone activities in Moldova. Furthermore, Trump shows willingness to meet Putin while Israel receives American-made bombs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 05:23 IST
Amidst ongoing global tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that Ukraine and Europe would play crucial roles in any upcoming peace talks with Russia. The anticipation underscores the skepticism surrounding President Vladimir Putin's intentions towards ending the conflict.

In Australia, a new poll indicates trouble for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as voter sentiments suggest a shift away from the Labor government, raising the possibility of a hung parliament.

Meanwhile, Iraq faces tighter financial scrutiny as its central bank bans five local banks from U.S. dollar transactions, reflecting efforts to curb illicit activities. Additional newsworthy events include Russian drone incursions in Moldova and discussions of military support for Ukraine.

