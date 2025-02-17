Indian Army's Steadfast Stand: Strength on the LoC Amidst Rising Tensions
Tensions along the LoC have escalated with recent cross-border firing and an IED attack. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha affirms the Indian Army's capability to address threats, emphasizing no pause in anti-terror operations, and a focus on peace and security in the region.
- Country:
- India
Tensions have risen along the Line of Control (LoC) following recent cross-border firing incidents and an IED attack. The situation led Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to affirm the Indian Army's readiness and resilience in countering threats.
During a sports event, Sinha highlighted that the Indian Army is equipped to handle any border challenges, responding effectively against hostile actions. His remarks follow the tragic death of two army personnel, including a captain, in an IED attack by suspected terrorists in the Akhnoor sector.
The Lt Governor emphasized that there will be no let-up in anti-terror operations, aiming to eradicate terrorism. The strategy involves police and security agencies working synergistically to ensure peace and stability, despite rare ceasefire violations since the 2021 agreement between India and Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE Engages in Key Arab Counter-Terrorism Meeting in Cairo
Amit Shah's Strategic Security Revamp in Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah Ramps Up Anti-Terror Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Leaders Condemn Terror Attack, Offer Support to Grieving Family