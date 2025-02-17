Indian Army's Steadfast Stand: Strength on the LoC Amidst Rising Tensions

Tensions have risen along the Line of Control (LoC) following recent cross-border firing incidents and an IED attack. The situation led Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to affirm the Indian Army's readiness and resilience in countering threats.

During a sports event, Sinha highlighted that the Indian Army is equipped to handle any border challenges, responding effectively against hostile actions. His remarks follow the tragic death of two army personnel, including a captain, in an IED attack by suspected terrorists in the Akhnoor sector.

The Lt Governor emphasized that there will be no let-up in anti-terror operations, aiming to eradicate terrorism. The strategy involves police and security agencies working synergistically to ensure peace and stability, despite rare ceasefire violations since the 2021 agreement between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)