BJP Tops Income Chart Among National Parties for FY 2023-24

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to lead the income charts among national parties, according to a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) detailing financial statistics for the fiscal year 2023-24. The BJP declared total earnings of Rs 4,340.47 crore, which represents a significant 74.57% of the combined income generated by six national parties during the same period.

Despite receiving the highest income, the party utilized only 50.96% of its earnings, amounting to Rs 2,211.69 crore in expenditures. In contrast, the Congress party reported a total income of Rs 1,225.12 crore, spending 83.69% of it. A large share of the income for these parties originated from donations via electoral bonds, which were judged unconstitutional by the Supreme Court last year.

These fundraising dynamics shed light on the party's financial strategies and spending priorities, as political entities continue to navigate the legal and ethical frameworks governing campaign finance. The report, by ADR, raises pertinent questions about the transparency and accountability of financial dealings within Indian political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)